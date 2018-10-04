free

Older wood burning stove w/blower, in fairly good condition. You pickup in Laurel 406-628-6159

10-4-1t

11/10/2018 (6 days)

Upcoming Events

Friday, October 5, 2018
Laurel Jaycees meeting
First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or laureljaycees.org
Friday, October 5, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Saturday, October 6, 2018
Laurel Federated Women’s Club
1st Saturday (except June, July, Aug. & Sept.), 3 p.m., at the Laurel Chamber of Commerce, 108 E. Main Street
Sunday, October 7, 2018
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, October 8, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, October 8, 2018
Christmas to Remember meeting
• Christmas to Remember meeting, second Monday, 1 p.m., at Reese & Ray’s IGA, call 248-8557 for information
The Laurel Outlook

 

