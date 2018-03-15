Found

Found

Found set of keys West 1st St. Call or stop by Laurel Outlook to identify 406-628-4412 3-15-1t ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Time remaining: 96%
22/03/2018 (6 days)

Upcoming Events

Friday, March 16, 2018 - 1:00pm
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Friday, March 16, 2018 - 7:00pm
Laurel Jaycees Meeting
First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or www.facebook.com/thelaureljaycees/
Saturday, March 17, 2018 - 1:00pm
Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 meeting
Third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Saturday, March 17, 2018 - 9:30pm
Saint Patrick's Day
Sunday, March 18, 2018 - 10:00am
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, March 19, 2018 - 10:00am
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Click here to see more!

Poll

Are you participating in an office/bar pool for the NCAA tournament.
Yes
0%
No
100%
Total votes: 6