Fall Home Improvement Show 2018

Upcoming Events

Thursday, September 6, 2018
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, September 6, 2018
Laurel Rod and Gun Club
First Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., at Jaycee Hall, Riverside Park
Thursday, September 6, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Thursday, September 6, 2018
Zidonian Chapter OES meeting
First & third Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Laurel Masonic Temple, 9900 Airport Road (except June-August)
Thursday, September 6, 2018
Laurel Park Board
First Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., City of Laurel Council Chambers
Friday, September 7, 2018
Weight Watchers meeting
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Click here to see more!

Poll

Do you support the locked out workers at Imerys Talc America in Three Forks. (Boilermakers International Union Local 239)

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use Google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.

We also use Twitter Analytics to track clicks from our twitter feed. 

You can find all the City Council documents that we have received here.