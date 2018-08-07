Does it seem like there are more loose dogs in Laurel this year?

Primary tabs

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Laurel Exchange Club
Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org The club will a meeting or volunteer activity. Meeting location is KC's Palace with a buffet or salad available. Members and guests eat free. 
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Laurel City Council
6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Lions Club
First & third Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Owl Diner, 628-2090
Thursday, August 9, 2018
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, August 9, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Friday, August 10, 2018
Weight Watchers meeting
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Click here to see more!

Poll

Does it seem like there are more loose dogs in Laurel this year?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use Google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.

You can find all the City Council documents that we have received here.