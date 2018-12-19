Do you travel for Christmas?

Thursday, December 20, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Thursday, December 20, 2018
Weight Watchers meeting
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Friday, December 21, 2018
Odd Fellows #41 meeting
First & third Thursdays, 6 p.m., at The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Friday, December 21, 2018
Zidonian Chapter OES meeting
First & third Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Laurel Masonic Temple, 9900 Airport Road (except June-August)
Friday, December 21, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Sunday, December 23, 2018
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
