Do you think Montana is opening too fast, or not fast enough?

Upcoming Events

Monday, May 25, 2020
Laurel Emergency Services Committee
4th Monday, 6 p.m., Council Chamber
Monday, May 25, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Monday, May 25, 2020
Alzheimer's Support Group
Second & fourth Monday at 11 a.m., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Laurel Airport Authority
4th Tuesday, 7 p.m., Laurel Airport
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Laurel Budget/Finance Committee
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., Council Conference Room
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Laurel City Council
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
