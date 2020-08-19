Do you think crime is increasing because of the pandemic?

Upcoming Events

Thursday, August 20, 2020
Laurel Tree Board
3rd Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Public Works Conference Room
Monday, August 24, 2020
Laurel Emergency Services Committee
4th Monday, 6 p.m., Council Chamber
Monday, August 24, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Monday, August 24, 2020
Alzheimer's Support Group
Second & fourth Monday at 11 a.m., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Laurel Airport Authority
4th Tuesday, 7 p.m., Laurel Airport
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Laurel Budget/Finance Committee
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., Council Conference Room
