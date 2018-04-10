Do you support an increase in the daily fee for the city pool?

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 - 12:00pm
Laurel Exchange Club
Every Wednesday either at noon or at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 - 7:00pm
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, April 12, 2018 - 10:00am
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Thursday, April 12, 2018 - 6:00pm
Weight Watchers meeting
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Friday, April 13, 2018 - 1:00pm
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Friday, April 13, 2018 - 3:00pm
Laurel Home School Support Group
Second Friday, 3 p.m. at Laurel Baptist Church, 109 W. First St.
