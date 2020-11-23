Do you prefer a pumpkin pie or pecan pie?

Primary tabs

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Laurel Airport Authority
4th Tuesday, 7 p.m., Laurel Airport
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Laurel Budget/Finance Committee
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., Council Conference Room
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Laurel City Council
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Monday, November 30, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Laurel City Council Workshop
1st and 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Click here to see more!

Poll

The Laurel Outlook

 

We use Google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.

We also use Twitter Analytics to track clicks from our twitter feed. 