Do you play the Lottery?

Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Laurel Exchange Club
Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org The club will a meeting or volunteer activity. Meeting location is KC's Palace with a buffet or salad available. Members and guests eat free. 
Laurel City Council
6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
VFW meeting
Second Tuesdays, 7 p.m., Eagles Hall, 313 W. Main, 628-4503
Laurel Parent Support Group
First Monday, second Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., West Elementary Library
Thursday, July 12, 2018
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
You can find all the City Council documents that we have received here.