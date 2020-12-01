Do you plan to shop during Saturday’s Christmas Stroll?

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Laurel Park Board
First Thursday, 5 p.m., City of Laurel Council Chamber
Monday, December 7, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Laurel Budget/Finance Committee
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., Council Conference Room
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Laurel Cemetery Commission
2nd Tuesday, 6 p.m., Council Conference Room
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Laurel City Council
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
