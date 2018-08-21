Do you know where the LURA and TIFD district funds have gone to?

Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Laurel Exchange Club
Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org The club will a meeting or volunteer activity. Meeting location is KC's Palace with a buffet or salad available. Members and guests eat free. 
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Laurel City Council
6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
VFW Ladies
Third Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Eagles Hall, 313 W. Main, 628-4503
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Christian Women’s Fellowship (CWF)
First Congregational Church, third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Lions Club
First & third Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Owl Diner, 628-2090
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
You can find all the City Council documents that we have received here.