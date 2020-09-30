Do you have pets?

First Thursday, 5 p.m., City of Laurel Council Chamber
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Monday, October 5, 2020
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
1st and 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, October 8, 2020
2nd Thursday, 6 p.m., Council Chambers
Monday, October 12, 2020
2nd Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Wood's Powr-Grip, 908 West Main St., use the west entrance, open to the public.
