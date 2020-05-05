Do you feel being required to wear a mask violates your rights?

Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Laurel Park Board
First Thursday, 5 p.m., City of Laurel Council Chamber
Monday, May 11, 2020
LARC Meeting (Laurel Aquatic Recreation Complex)
2nd Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Wood's Powr-Grip, 908 West Main St., use the west entrance, open to the public. 
Monday, May 11, 2020
Laurel Library Board
2nd Tuesday, 6 p.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, May 11, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Monday, May 11, 2020
Alzheimer's Support Group
Second & fourth Monday at 11 a.m., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
