Do you attend church services during the holidays?

Primary tabs

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, December 9, 2020
City/County Planning Board
2nd Wednesday, 5:35 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Laurel Public Works Committee
2nd Thursday, 6 p.m., Council Chambers
Monday, December 14, 2020
LARC Meeting (Laurel Aquatic Recreation Complex)
2nd Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Wood's Powr-Grip, 908 West Main St., use the west entrance, open to the public. 
Monday, December 14, 2020
Laurel Library Board
2nd Tuesday, 6 p.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, December 14, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Click here to see more!

Poll

The Laurel Outlook

 

We use Google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.

We also use Twitter Analytics to track clicks from our twitter feed. 