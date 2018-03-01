Division Champs!

The Panther boy’s basketball team avenged a 17-point District 6C titlegame loss to Bridger, grabbing a historic victory in the Southern C Championship in Laurel on Saturday, 61-39.

The last time the Panther boy’s went to the State Tournament was the 2005-2006 season, when first-year head coach Ben Southworth was a sophomore on the team.

The last time they won the Southern C Divisional tournament was in 1988.

The only State Championship they won came in 1970 when senior Rylan Gauthier’s grandfather, Dave, was on the team.

In the opening-round game Thursday against a small but quick Jordan team, the Panthers got out to an admittedly slow start, down 14-6 midway through the first quarter. During a subsequent timeout Talon Johnstone said fellow senior Rylan Gauthier ignited a spark in them and got them fired up by yelling “guys, what are we doing?”

Then, junior Connor McNeil said, “the leadership stepped up” and the Panthers went on a 21-0 run and took a 35-19 halftime lead on the strength of Gauthier’s 18 first-half points.

The defense was strong in the second half, allowing only 13 points, and Park City cruised to a 64-32 win.

Gauthier finished with 23 points and five steals, McNeil dropped 18 on the Mustangs, and Johnstone added eight points and 11 rebounds as the Panther’s advanced to face 3rd ranked Melstone.

Laurel High School gymnasium was standing-room only for the semi-final matchup between Park City and undefeated Broncs. Johnstone said of the Bronc’s high state ranking, “well you do watch the papers, but we played like we had nothing to lose.”

In a low scoring first quarter, in which both teams seemed evenly matched, Melstone star Brody Grebe accounted for all six of the Bronc’s points, and Gauthier hit a three with six seconds left to give the Panther’s the 7-6 first quarter lead. McNeil said “our defense was good and we were prepared for this game.”

Gauthier made a nice running drive for two followed by a McNeil steal and layup got the Panther’s up 11-6 to start the second quarter, resulting in a Melstone timeout. Then the Broncs went on a run of their own, taking a 13-11 lead at the midway point and a one-point lead into the second half, 19-18.

After a quick Melstone bucket to start the half, Park City junior Austin Popp hit a deep three to tie the game at 21. A Talon layup, and three’s by McNeil and Gauthier put the Panthers up 29-21 midway through the third. After a Melstone timeout, they went on a 10-0 run to grab the lead back going into the final quarter.

The Bronc’s had stretched their lead to four mid-way through the fourth, when Gauthier hit a huge three to pull within one. After a Panther steal he drained another bomb, the gym erupted and Park City had the 40-38 lead.

With the game tied at 40 with a minute left, Johnston had a monster drive and layup to give the Panthers a 42-40 lead. After Melstone missed two free-throws, Gauthier was fouled on the drive, yet missed both of his free-throws. With 16 seconds left, Gauthier made the play of the game, stealing the ball and driving down for what turned out to be the gamewinning layup, to a deafening roar from the capacity crowd. He missed the andone free-throw to stretch the lead to five, and the Broncs’ Grebe drove the length of the floor for an easy two. Down 44-42 with 11.5 seconds left, Melstone got a quick foul and Gauthier went back to the line with 9.4 seconds left for the 1-and-1. He missed the front end, and the Bronc’s heaved a three that bounced off the rim. Melstone got the rebound, the buzzerbeating shot was swatted away, Park City advanced to the championship and pandemonium ensued.

Speaking of the pressure in the final minutes of the game, Gauthier said, “we go through situational stuff like that in practice [so it helped], but that was the closest game we had all year.”

McNeil said as it got “closer and closer, it was within our grasp; we just had to go get it.”

Johnstone called it “our best game as a team.”

Coach Southworth said, “We were able to keep them contained and were able to withstand the runs by the Broncs which says a lot about our team.”

Gauthier, Johnstone and McNeil all agreed that their defense came together for this tournament and gave credit to Johnstone’s junior brother Tristen’s defensive skill set. “He always guards [the opponent’s] best players and can contain them,” Gauthier said.

Gauthier had 20 points and two steals, the elder Johnstone had 11 with 14 rebounds and McNeil finished with seven points and four assists in the game.

In Saturday night’s Championship, Park City faced the Bridger team that downed them 49-32 in the District Championship in Red Lodge the prior week after an abysmal 14 percent shooting performance. The Panthers wanted revenge against this year’s biggest conference rival in the Divisional Championship.

Johnstone said “you can’t win a game shooting like that. We were disappointed, but Coach got us ready for this.”

Riding the emotional tide into the championship game after their upset win the prior evening, the Panthers never trailed, shooting 75 percent from the 3-point line and cruising to a 22-point victory behind Gauthier’s 25 points (including 13-14 from the free-throw line), Johnstone’s 11 with 12 boards, and McNeil’s seven points.

Johnstone finished the tournament averaging a double–double; 10.3 points and 11.6 rebounds. Gauthier averaged 22.7 points per game and more than three steals.

Southworth said the Panthers played hard last weekend and look to keep improving going into State.

“I feel like we can still get a little better but it’s a great accomplishment to be among the final eight teams in the state. We have a lot of preparation for this week and we looking forward to the upcoming challenges. Its great to be able to coach such a great group of young men and we are looking forward to the weekend and we want to end the season on a high note.”

Park City’s State title run begins against No. 8 Fairview, who lost to No. 2 Scobey 46-45 in the Eastern C Divisional Championship in Wolf Point.

The Panther’s have watched film on the Warriors and McNeil thinks “it’s a good matchup,” Gauthier said “they have good athletic guards,” and Johnstone said they have a “big 6’3” center,” adding, “we aren’t changing much for this game. We working on fixing the little things; the little mistakes.”

When asked about his experience in the State Class C Tournament as a player, Southworth said,

“Even though I had those experiences as a player, its much different as a coach. This season is special, not only for me but also for the kids. What they’ve done is a great accomplishment and I feel like without my assistant coach Brandon Gauthier we wouldn’t be nearly as far as were we are. I just try to give the boys the tools to succeed and what they choose to do with that is their decision. Their hard work is the reason we are here today; they all have a don’t quit attitude.”

The Panthers tip-off at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Butte Civic Center.

Deja vu of sorts?

After Melstone beat Bridger in the challenge game on Monday to become the second and final Southern C team to advance to State at the Butte Civic Center, Coach Southworth pointed out an interesting connection with the last time Park City played in the state tournament in 2006.

“I was a sophomore in high school and we lost to Melstone [the eventual Divisional and State champs] but advanced through the challenge game.”

This year, Park City beat Melstone and won the Divisional Championship, and the Broncs advanced to State out of the challenge game ...

Park City 61, Bridger 39

Bridger 2 6 15 16— 39 Park City 9 18 16 18— 61 Bridger: Kolten Pospisil 5, Carson Roberts 6, Colter Zentner 8, Russell Zentner 5, Colby Zentner 4, Kalen Pospisil 6, Kaleb Buessing 2, Jake Mitzel 3.

Park City: Rylan Gauthier 25, Talon Johnstone 12, Austin Popp 5, Connor McNeil 7, Tristen Johnstone 4, Seth Popp 1, Garrett McMillen 4, Caleb Van Doren 3.

Park City 44, Melstone 42

Melstone 6 13 12 11 — 42 Park City 7 11 11 15— 44 Melstone: Shayden Cooke 5, Brody Grebe 21, Thomas DeJaegher 3, Isaiah Bouchard 3, Beni Jankovits 8, Noah Bouchard 2.

Park City: Rylan Gauthier 20, Talon Johnstone 11, Austin Popp 3, Connor McNeil 7, Tristen Johnstone 3.

Park City 64, Jordan 32

Park City 15 20 20 9 — 64 Jordan 14 5 8 5 — 32 Park City: Rylan Gauthier 23, Connor McNeil 18, Talon Johnstone 8, Austin Popp 3, Tristen Johnstone 3, Garrett McMillen 4, Caleb Van Doren 2, Austin Dennis 3.