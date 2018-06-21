Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Crafts
Vendor & Craft Show
Best Western Hotel
205 SE 4th St., Laurel
Sat. June 23rd, 10-5pm
Miche Bags & Access, Jewelry tarts & Candles, Tula & Cuski Blankets, Homemade Hair Bows, Jamberry Wraps, LipSense, Suncathchers, Avon, DoTerra, Homemade Crafts.
6-21-1tp
Ad Category:
Time remaining: 100%
28/06/2018 (6 days)
28/06/2018 (6 days)
Upcoming Events
|
Friday, June 22, 2018
|
Friday, June 22, 2018
First & third Thursdays, 6 p.m., at The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
|
Friday, June 22, 2018
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
|
Sunday, June 24, 2018
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
|
Monday, June 25, 2018
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
|
Monday, June 25, 2018
Second & fourth Monday 11 am., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
Poll
The Laurel Outlook
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 278
Laurel, MT 59044
Street address: 415 East Main St.
Laurel, MT 59044
Phone: 406-628-4412
Fax: 406-628-8260
Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads
We use Google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.
You can find all the City Council documents that we have received here.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide