Class A Cross Country Divisionals

Upcoming Events

Monday, October 19, 2020
Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) Meeting
Third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, October 19, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Laurel City Council Workshop
1st and 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Monday, October 26, 2020
Laurel Emergency Services Committee
4th Monday, 6 p.m., Council Chamber
Monday, October 26, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
