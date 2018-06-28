Cars
For Sale 2004 Ford Taurus SES under 105,000 miles, new tires, CD player/Power windows, oil changed regularly. Has never been in an accident, clean title. Great High School or College car! $3900 or OBO (cash only). Call John at 406-672-2423 or email: jcodyhart@hotmail.com
Upcoming Events
|
Friday, June 29, 2018
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
|
Friday, June 29, 2018
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
|
Sunday, July 1, 2018
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
|
Monday, July 2, 2018
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
|
Monday, July 2, 2018
First Mondays, 11 am., Owl Cafe, coffee and discussion, question and answer session, for more information call Agnes J. Otjen 628-4347
|
Monday, July 2, 2018
First & third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
