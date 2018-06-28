Auto Services Special Section - June 2018

Breaking News

Upcoming Events

Friday, June 29, 2018
Weight Watchers meeting
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Friday, June 29, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Sunday, July 1, 2018
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, July 2, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, July 2, 2018
Yellowstone County Republicans meeting
First Mondays, 11 am., Owl Cafe, coffee and discussion, question and answer session, for more information call Agnes J. Otjen 628-4347
Monday, July 2, 2018
Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) meeting
First & third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
Have or are you going to buy a Fireman's raffle ticket for the 4th of July?

