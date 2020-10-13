Are you voting by mail?

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
City/County Planning Board
2nd Wednesday, 5:35 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Laurel Tree Board
3rd Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Public Works Conference Room
Monday, October 19, 2020
Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) Meeting
Third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, October 19, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Laurel City Council Workshop
1st and 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
