Are you growing a vegetable garden?

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, June 4, 2020
Laurel Park Board
First Thursday, 5 p.m., City of Laurel Council Chamber
Monday, June 8, 2020
LARC Meeting (Laurel Aquatic Recreation Complex)
2nd Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Wood's Powr-Grip, 908 West Main St., use the west entrance, open to the public. 
Laurel Library Board
2nd Tuesday, 6 p.m., Laurel Public Library
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Alzheimer's Support Group
Second & fourth Monday at 11 a.m., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
