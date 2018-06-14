Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Are you going to use the city pool?
Friday, June 15, 2018
Friday, June 15, 2018
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Saturday, June 16, 2018
First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or www.facebook.com/thelaureljaycees/
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, June 18, 2018
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
The Laurel Outlook
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 278
Laurel, MT 59044
Street address: 415 East Main St.
Laurel, MT 59044
Phone: 406-628-4412
Fax: 406-628-8260
