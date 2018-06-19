Are you going to stay in Laurel for the 4th of July events?

Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Laurel Exchange Club
Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org The club will a meeting or volunteer activity. Meeting location is KC's Palace with a buffet or salad available. Members and guests eat free. 
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Laurel City Council
6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
VFW Ladies
Third Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Eagles Hall, 313 W. Main, 628-4503
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Christian Women’s Fellowship (CWF)
First Congregational Church, third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Lions Club
First & third Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Owl Diner, 628-2090
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Joliet Clinic, evening immunization clinic
Evening immunization clinic, third Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
