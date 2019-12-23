Are you going return any christmas gifts?

Primary tabs

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Rotary
Tuesdays, Noon, Beartooth Grill, 305 1st Ave. S.
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2564
Fourth Tuesdays, 7 p.m., Eagles Hall, 313 W. Main, 628-4503
Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Story Time
10 a.m., Laurel Public Library, 720 West Third Street, Laurel, 628-4961
Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Laurel Exchange Club
Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org The club will have a meeting or volunteer activity. Meeting location is Sid's East Side Bar & Grill on first and third Wednesdays of each month. Members and guests eat free.  Volunteer activity on the second Wednesday of each month. Check their facebook page for updates.  Every fourth Wednesday is for a club social activity. 
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Rotary
Tuesdays, Noon, Beartooth Grill, 305 1st Ave. S.

Poll

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use Google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.

We also use Twitter Analytics to track clicks from our twitter feed. 

You can find all the City Council documents that we have received here.