Are you going to put up Halloween Decorations?

Upcoming Events

Monday, October 15, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, October 15, 2018
Corinthian Lodge No. 72
Corinthian Lodge No. 72, AF&AM, first & third Monday, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, Laurel Masonic Temple, 9900 Airport Road (except July-August)
Monday, October 15, 2018
Laurel Home School Support Group
Third Monday, 10 am., LDS Church
Monday, October 15, 2018
Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) meeting
First & third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, October 15, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, October 15, 2018
Al-Anon
Al-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
