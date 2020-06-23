Are you going out-of-state for vacation this summer?

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Monday, June 29, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, July 2, 2020
Laurel Park Board
First Thursday, 5 p.m., City of Laurel Council Chamber
Monday, July 6, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Laurel City Council Workshop
1st and 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
