Are you affected by the road closure on W Railroad St.?

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Laurel Exchange Club
Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org The club will a meeting or volunteer activity. Meeting location is KC's Palace with a buffet or salad available. Members and guests eat free. 
Laurel City Council
6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Thursday, August 2, 2018
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Laurel Rod and Gun Club
First Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., at Jaycee Hall, Riverside Park
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Laurel Park Board
First Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., City of Laurel Council Chambers
