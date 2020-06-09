Are you able to work as efficiently from home as you do at the office?

Wednesday, June 10, 2020
City/County Planning Board
2nd Wednesday, 5:35 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, June 11, 2020
Laurel Public Works Committee
2nd Thursday, 6 p.m., Council Chambers
Monday, June 15, 2020
Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) Meeting
Third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, June 15, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Laurel City Council Workshop
1st and 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
