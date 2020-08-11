Are Americans doing enough to stop the spread of the Coronavirus?

Primary tabs

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, August 12, 2020
City/County Planning Board
2nd Wednesday, 5:35 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Laurel Public Works Committee
2nd Thursday, 6 p.m., Council Chambers
Monday, August 17, 2020
Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) Meeting
Third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, August 17, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Laurel City Council Workshop
1st and 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Click here to see more!

Poll

The Laurel Outlook

 

We use Google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.

We also use Twitter Analytics to track clicks from our twitter feed. 