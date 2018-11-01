First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or laureljaycees.org
2 bdrm Apartment in Laurel $725/month, plus utilities, excluding water. $725 deposit, no smoking/pets. 406-665-5044
11-1-2tp
Upcoming Events
Friday, November 2, 2018
Friday, November 2, 2018
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Saturday, November 3, 2018
1st Saturday (except June, July, Aug. & Sept.), 3 p.m., at the Laurel Chamber of Commerce, 108 E. Main Street
Sunday, November 4, 2018
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, November 5, 2018
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, November 5, 2018
First Mondays, 11 am., Owl Cafe, coffee and discussion, question and answer session, for more information call Agnes J. Otjen 628-4347
