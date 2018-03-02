a

1103 E. Main St. #1,  2 bdrm, 1 bath Apartment. $625/month, tenant pays all utilities, coin-op laundry, no pets allowed, no smoking. 406-655-4244 Metro Property Management
Rental – Houses

407 E. 5th St. 2+ bedrm, 1 bath house, $975/month, tenant pays all utilities, pets negotiable, no smoking. -655-4244 Metro Property Management
Upcoming Events

  • Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 8:30am
    TOPS
    (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting, United Methodist Church Basement, 652-7728
  • Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 10:00am
    Story Time
    10 a.m., Laurel Public Library, 720 West Third Street, Laurel, 628-4961
  • Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 12:00pm
    Rotary
    Tuesdays, Noon, The Owl Cafe, 203 E. Main
  • Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 1:30pm
    Ladies of the GAR
    First Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., in homes
  • Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 6:30pm
    Laurel City Council
    6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
  • Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 6:30pm
    Lions Club
    First & third Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Owl Diner, 628-2090
