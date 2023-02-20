Apparently, somebody won something last week, because MEIC and other anti-coal groups are claiming a Victory! On Friday February 10, 2023, Donald W. Molloy, US District Court Judge, Missoula, ordered that mining cease at Bull Mountains Underground Mine in the 5 sections of federal coal that have been leased since 2012, until a new environmental report can be written (20 months). This is not a new or future mining area. This “expansion” area has had all the state and federal approvals necessary to mine since 2015 and is currently being mined.
State of Montana
One half or 4% of the total 8% of coal royalties paid for each ton of federal coal goes to the State of Montana. It is estimated that Montanans will lose approximately 126 million dollars in royalties and tax revenue, as a direct result of Friday’s court decision….and if the federal mine plan is not later reapproved, considerably more. Once the long wall is moved to avoid federal coal, the coal resource is lost and will never be mined.
Environment
According to the IEA, “the world’s three largest coal producers – China, India and Indonesia – all hit production records in 2022.” China and India currently have over 1,400 coal power plants (statista.com) and their combined coal production is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.3% and reach 8.8 Billion Tons in 2025 (globaldata.com). Every coal ton that Montana leaves in the ground will simply be made up with increased production from polluting countries with regimes who care little about worker safety.
Working Families
This decision has put 230 miners under direct threat of losing their jobs forever. While courtrooms are litigated and reports are written, the “true” social cost is at our doorstep.