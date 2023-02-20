Apparently, somebody won something last week, because MEIC and other anti-coal groups are claiming a Victory! On Friday February 10, 2023, Donald W. Molloy, US District Court Judge, Missoula, ordered that mining cease at Bull Mountains Underground Mine in the 5 sections of federal coal that have been leased since 2012, until a new environmental report can be written (20 months). This is not a new or future mining area. This “expansion” area has had all the state and federal approvals necessary to mine since 2015 and is currently being mined.

State of Montana