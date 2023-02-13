Brad Molnar

Brad Molnar

 Courtesy photo

This legislative session is a bit rough around the edges. Like most endeavors the legislature is short staffed. So bills sometimes do not match the titles, communications are difficult, and the legislative web site is not up to date. Neither we nor the public knows for sure what is accomplished or pending. Despite knowing this I was surprised when I was summoned from one committee and told I had to present a bill in another committee; and they were waiting. I asked which bill I had to present. I was told, “Something about changing investment laws. No one can tell what you are trying to do or why”. Fair enough.

Sharp eyed readers remember that four years ago I wrote about Montana investing our retirement funds in Russian and Chinese political/industrial/military complex’s and how Senator Marco Rubio (R) Florida was trying to stop the United States from doing the same thing. I tried a bill last session to stop Montana from investing in the Chinese munitions firms that make the bullets aimed at our Montana Guardsmen stationed over sees. Tabled. Rubio is still trying. So am I.