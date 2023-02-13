This legislative session is a bit rough around the edges. Like most endeavors the legislature is short staffed. So bills sometimes do not match the titles, communications are difficult, and the legislative web site is not up to date. Neither we nor the public knows for sure what is accomplished or pending. Despite knowing this I was surprised when I was summoned from one committee and told I had to present a bill in another committee; and they were waiting. I asked which bill I had to present. I was told, “Something about changing investment laws. No one can tell what you are trying to do or why”. Fair enough.
Sharp eyed readers remember that four years ago I wrote about Montana investing our retirement funds in Russian and Chinese political/industrial/military complex’s and how Senator Marco Rubio (R) Florida was trying to stop the United States from doing the same thing. I tried a bill last session to stop Montana from investing in the Chinese munitions firms that make the bullets aimed at our Montana Guardsmen stationed over sees. Tabled. Rubio is still trying. So am I.
Like Rubio I attack the issue by limiting Montana’s retirement investments to firms that have been audited using the Sarbanes Oxley criterion. A firm that is owned or controlled by the Chinese military or the Chinese Communist Party will not stand for such an in-depth audit because of state secrets. The rest were to be judged based on their audit.
Until recently Montana was invested in Gazprom and Sberbank which provided arms to the Ukrainian communist separatists. When the Russian tanks crossed into Ukraine Montana’s retirement portfolio lost $17,000, 000 in one second. We still have about a bushel of Russian rubles ($25,000 worth) to show for our investment stragity.
The CIA says that China National Nuclear refines the radioactive material that makes up the nuclear bombs mounted on the Chinese ICBM’s aimed at America. President Trump banned investing in Gazprom and China National Nuclear. That is the only reason they came out of our retirement portfolio. The big losses came after that. If a future president reverses the banning of China National Nuclear or Gazprom we will automatically reinvest when Black Rock or Morgan Stanley puts them back in their offerings. That is our policy. It seems like such a short sighted investment stragity.
I made a motion to take this year’s SB 161 Revise Board of Investment Laws off the table to receive full debate on the Senate floor. The Senate Business Committee Chairman opposed me without giving a reason. My statement that Montana probably invested in the technology that created the Chinese spy balloon was ruled out of order. I, you, we, lost 19-30.
Combined former President Trump and President Biden have banned 50 Chinese firms from American investment. Montana holds 1100 Chinese firms in our portfolio. Many of those are holding companies that hold many more.