Montana Farmers Union’s Government Affairs team based opposition and support for several bills heard this week on MFU's member-written, grassroots policy, including speaking against bills that would confuse food safety rules local farmers markets can adopt and gut public schools.

  • SB 202: While our members want their farm products to be sold in local markets and to support community food systems, we also have policy in support of food safety and local control. SB 202 seems to muddy the waters about what food safety rules a local farmers market may adopt. We think local markets should have the freedom to stay with rules that have been working for them, and we support the Department of Agriculture and the DPHHS in their efforts to monitor standardized state programs for food safety at farmers markets and within the cottage food industry.
  • HB 562: This bill will undermine and underfund our public schools. The fiscal note attached to this bill details costs for establishing five “average” charter schools. That average cost is disproportionate to the actual cost to rural schools. Pulling five or 10 students out of a public school and sending that funding to a charter school could easily collapse the funding for the public school. We urge this committee to instead work toward providing enough funding to public schools to guarantee educational opportunity for rural public schools.