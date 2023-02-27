Republicans’ number one goal this legislative session has been to provide financial relief to Montanans struggling with Joe Biden’s inflation and the high cost of living. An early, priority package of eight pieces of legislation is aimed at delivering on that mission. Together, these bills combine to immediately put money in Montanans’ pockets, provide long-term tax relief, and reduce taxpayer obligations into the future.

House Bills 192 and 222 return over $700 million of Montana’s historic budget surplus directly to taxpayers in the form of income tax rebates and property tax rebates, respectively. Taxpayers paid more to the state than the government needs or budgeted for, so it only makes sense to give Montanans their money back. HB 192 provides one-time income tax rebates of up to $1,250 per individual or $2,500 for couples who filed taxes jointly, depending on how much income tax they paid in the first place. HB 222 provides property tax rebates of $500 in each of the next two years, for a total of $1,000 per household in property tax relief. It’s important to note that HB 222 only applies to primary residences, so we’re giving tax relief where its needed, not to out-of-staters with summer homes or short-term rental or commercial properties.