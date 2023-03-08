Dear reader, be not confused. When I present unbiased information I publish under Down the Middle. In this case I may be biased as I am writing about my political accomplishments and mis-adventures.
Public Land Access. I had two bills to open up public lands to public access. Senate Bill 408 sought to correct the state policy that if a land owner was paid to allow access to public land that he could not allow access to adjoining public lands. Senate Bill 418 dealt only with state lands and said that if two land owners’ bordered state land with one allowing public access, and the other not, the one that would allow the public to access could be the winning bidder, upon topping the winning bid by 5%. The money goes to schools. Splat. Splat.
Drugs and Chinese Investments. My SB 160 offered rewards for information leading to the conviction of drug distributors and human traffickers. SB 161 banned investing our retirement funds in Chinese companies hostile to U.S. interests. Splat. Splat.
Potpourri: My bills to allow private (mostly Christian) schools to be able to join the Montana High School Sports Association, disabled persons to be able to use a crossbow during archery season, stop the possible transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars of negotiated debt from NWE shareholders to NWE ratepayers, and elect Mt FWP Commissioners to take politics out of wildlife management/access all collapsed to the joy of an army of lobbyists. Splat. Splat. Splat and splat.
Courts and bonding: I did pass two bills to the House side. Senate Bill 355 clearly states that if a “party, attorney, or law firm” contributes more moola to a judge’s race (via PAC’s) than an individual can, then the judge must recues themselves when they bring a case before said judge. If you bring a case before the judge/attorney cabal you can have confidence a different judge will hear the case. The other, SB417, buys back the bonds we have sold to fund “critical” projects. You may recall that this was a major debate between then Governor Bullock and the Republican legislature. Bullock won.
SB 417 redeems not only commercial issues but also privately held bonds between willing buyer and willing seller when the negotiation results in a positive gain to the tax payers of Montana. Upon passage and completion SB417 will save tax payers in excess of $18M per year.
I have more bills in the hopper for the second half of the session.