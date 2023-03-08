Brad Molnar

Brad Molnar

 Courtesy photo

Dear reader, be not confused. When I present unbiased information I publish under Down the Middle. In this case I may be biased as I am writing about my political accomplishments and mis-adventures.

Public Land Access. I had two bills to open up public lands to public access. Senate Bill 408 sought to correct the state policy that if a land owner was paid to allow access to public land that he could not allow access to adjoining public lands. Senate Bill 418 dealt only with state lands and said that if two land owners’ bordered state land with one allowing public access, and the other not, the one that would allow the public to access could be the winning bidder, upon topping the winning bid by 5%. The money goes to schools. Splat. Splat.