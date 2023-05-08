Brad Molnar

At the tail end of the session two contentious bills made their way to the Senate floor; HB 549 by Rep. Fred Anderson and HB 562 by Rep. Sue Vinton. Rep. Vinton represents Lockwood which is the other half of my Senate District. Both bills created new law for charter schools. Both bills carried legal notes deeming them unconstitutional. Anderson unsuccessfully tried to correct the deficiencies. Vinton argued the point so her bill also remains unconstitutional.

The Montana Constitution is clear. Article 10 Sec 8 “The supervision and control of schools in each school district shall be vested in a board of trustees to be elected as provided by law”. Anderson amended his bill by adding “elected by the qualified electors of the community where the charter school is located”. Anderson’s remaining problem is that he defines the charter school district as only the school grounds. Nobody lives there. Who can vote and who can serve in this hybrid model of a public school was not provided for by his bill.