We hope that Northwestern Energy, our legislators and the MT Public Service Commission, and all our readers, will read the latest Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, 2023, (https://report.ipcc.ch/ar6syr/pdf/IPCC_AR6_SYR_SPM.pdf). You will find a concise narrative of the Headline Statements, which are the overarching conclusions of the approved Summary for Policymakers. Here is an even more abbreviated account of the most up-to-date science on our present and future climate from the report, all made with "high" or "very high confidence".

Observed Warming and its Causes: Human activities, principally through emissions of greenhouse gases, have unequivocally caused global warming.