A new tractor repair MOU hasn’t changed the fact that farmers and ranchers do not have the ability to fully repair their own equipment.
The most recent MOU was announced by American Farm Bureau Federation and CNH Industrial and comes on the heels of a similar MOU between Farm Bureau and John Deere.
Like its predecessor, the new MOU lacks enforcement mechanisms and fails to give agricultural equipment owners the diagnostic tools and software to program parts to be fully functional.
“This MOU is like a cowboy advertising a sterile bull for sale. The bull may look good but can’t finish the job. This MOU sounds good at first glance but really it only offers tools to do minor diagnostic trouble shooting and doesn’t provide the tools needed to fix the problem,” Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer said.
“Even if every Farm Equipment manufacturer signed this MOU it just means more sterile bulls grazing in the pasture,” Schweitzer added.
Three main manufacturers produce the majority of farm equipment sold in the U.S., and manufacturers largely deny access to the necessary diagnostic and software tools for producers and independent repair technicians to troubleshoot and fully repair equipment. Currently, if equipment owners replace a part, they must still pay a manufacturer-approved technician to program new parts for equipment to return to full functionality.
Producers must have enforceable legislation that gives them fair access to the diagnostic and repair tools and software needed to fully repair equipment. Such legislation proposed in Montana was killed in committee during the current Legislative Session.
Right to repair advocates, including Montana Farmers Union, continue to fight for ag producers, and the DOJ has recently sided with plaintiffs in a case against John Deere, saying Deere holds unfair control of the aftermarket repairs and parts business.
Several other states also have introduced legislation to address right to repair, including Colorado.
“The Colorado legislators have seen this phony MOU for what it is and are passing legislation that will give farmers the right to repair,” Schweitzer said. “When Colorado passes right to repair legislation, we will be able to purchase a bull that can finish the job!