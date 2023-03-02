When the Montana Legislature Tuesday tabled two bills related to right to repair agricultural equipment, they missed an opportunity to lead the nation. Instead, they continue to deny farmers and ranchers the right to repair their own equipment.

Montana Farmers Union supported both HB 475 and SB 347 because of grassroots member-written policy that demands farmers and ranchers be given the right to fully repair their equipment, and MFU President Walter Schweitzer called the committee actions disappointing.