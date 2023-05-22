Re: Letters “IRA makes renewables cheaper than 99% of proposed gas plants” and “DEQ failed to do proper Environmental Impact Statement on NWE plant” (Laurel Outlook, 5/18/23, p. A4).
These letters provide valuable information on the advantages of clean energy versus our continued reliance on fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and gas. The hazardous air pollution emissions, particulate matter, noise, and lighting pollution for the Laurel Generating Station are well documented in the second letter.
Governor Gianforte just signed a law that bars the state from calculating the climate impacts of energy projects and makes climate analysis illegal unless required by the federal government.
Montana needs more clean energy projects because we are increasing, not decreasing, the fossil fuel emissions that are heating up our planet.
Climate analysis, given the emerging crisis with the climate, should be a consideration in all projects. The growing incidence and intensity of wildfires (like the current smoke from Canadian wildfires) have been correlated with the rise in global temperatures. This temperature rise is caused in large part by the emissions generated by burning fossil fuels. The emissions trap a portion of the heat that normally would be radiated out to space but instead keep it in our atmosphere, like a heavy blanket, and warm the earth.
Climate-related impacts are affecting Montanans regardless of political affiliation. We need our lawmakers from both parties to focus on this problem and act quickly to solve it. Banning agencies from analyzing climate impacts doesn't help our farmers, ranchers, and communities who will still have to deal with those impacts. For example, the persistent drought conditions have cost many producers who had to cull herds and ship cattle to market earlier.
The nonpartisan climate group, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, advocates for a market-based carbon-fee-and-dividend policy to quickly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and stabilize the climate. CCL has thousands of volunteers from across the political spectrum in every state. We’re headed to Washington, DC this June to ask Senators Daines and Tester and Representatives Rosendale and Zinke to, among other “Asks”, help pass clean energy bipartisan permitting reform.
We need this permitting reform to add to America’s capacity to transmit clean energy, speed up the approval of clean-energy projects, and allow local communities to make their voices heard. It should also incentivize innovation and not drive up energy costs.
Montana has wind, solar, hydro, geothermal and, when combined with battery storage technologies and updated transmission capacity, they could allow all of us to access clean, reliable power sources, and a stable climate.
Ignoring carbon emissions and climate impacts leaves us all vulnerable and worse off. We already have the solutions to stop climate change. We can’t let politics get in the way. All of us, no matter what our political affiliations, need to work together to stabilize the climate.
Dr. Sandra Welgreen, Helena; Mary Mulcaire-Jones, Missoula and Alexandra Amonette, Big Timber are volunteers with Montana Citizens’ Climate Lobby.