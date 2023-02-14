Montana Legislature considers changes to local zoning laws Kurt Markegard Feb 14, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Planning Director City of Laurel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Construction Industry Transportation The Economy Legislation Law Sociology Trade Montana Legislature 2023 Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Dorothy Lorraine Gomer Rodreick Robert Laverne Weathermon Gerald 'Jerry' Crane Pedersen Robert W. Heiser Timothy James (T.J.) Hogan Leslie (Les) Jay Metzger More Obituaries Submit Letter We want you to share your thoughts Go to form