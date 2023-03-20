The Billings Chamber has been strongly supportive this session of pro-housing legislation aimed at reducing housing regulations and governmental barriers that make it more difficult for the private sector to address our affordable housing crisis. At the same time, we also support successful programs that can help incentivize the provision of attainable workforce housing like HB 546, a bill authorizing an additional $15 million of coal tax trust monies to fund loans for multifamily housing. The bill passed unanimously out of (H) Taxation and (H) Appropriations Committees and is scheduled for a 3rd Reading in the House today. The program was originally passed in 2019 and has resulted in the provision of 252 affordable apartments in Montana, including some in Yellowstone County.
Alone, the program won't come close to addressing our immense housing needs in the state, and it's not intended to. It's one element of an all-of-the-above strategy with each element moving the ball a few inches at a time, and the inches we need are everywhere around us. They're in regulatory reductions, successful affordable housing incentives, and a new concept for providing workforce housing that our state hasn't explored yet.
The Montana Community Reinvestment Plan (MCRP) Act
As currently written, HB 819 creates a $1.00 tax credit for every $0.95 in donations to fund workforce housing, with a total credit cap of $28,750,000. Workforce housing funds would then be distributed to communities, proportionate to a counties' gross domestic product, to fund housing cost buydowns for eligible home buyers—those making between 60% - 140% of average median income.
Homebuyers eligible for the MCRP buydown must still qualify and obtain a mortgage. Purchased properties are then deed restricted to maintain affordability of the property. The website promoting the bill notes significant potential benefits from the program, including an estimated annual savings of $12k per household.
With housing prices out of reach for many Billings residents (4 out of our top 5 occupations don't make enough to afford a median home) the MCRP could provide significant benefits, especially when combined with the pro-housing bills working through the legislature—namely, removing government barriers to increase housing supply.
The MCRP bill has attracted strong bipartisan support with 53 co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle, but legislators still need to hear from you.
Everyone interested in supporting pro-housing solutions should contact the committee and let them know that we need to be innovative. We need to have an all-of-the-above solution to housing. We need to grab every inch of progress on housing that is available.
We encourage you to contact the House Taxation Committee and let them know you support HB 819.