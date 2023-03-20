Montana Community Reinvestment Plan (Mcrp) Act
Provided by Billings Chamber of Commerce

The Billings Chamber has been strongly supportive this session of pro-housing legislation aimed at reducing housing regulations and governmental barriers that make it more difficult for the private sector to address our affordable housing crisis. At the same time, we also support successful programs that can help incentivize the provision of attainable workforce housing like HB 546, a bill authorizing an additional $15 million of coal tax trust monies to fund loans for multifamily housing. The bill passed unanimously out of (H) Taxation and (H) Appropriations Committees and is scheduled for a 3rd Reading in the House today. The program was originally passed in 2019 and has resulted in the provision of 252 affordable apartments in Montana, including some in Yellowstone County.

Alone, the program won't come close to addressing our immense housing needs in the state, and it's not intended to. It's one element of an all-of-the-above strategy with each element moving the ball a few inches at a time, and the inches we need are everywhere around us. They're in regulatory reductions, successful affordable housing incentives, and a new concept for providing workforce housing that our state hasn't explored yet.