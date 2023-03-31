There are few times in my life when I have felt more pride than when my World War II and Korean War veteran father was introduced earlier this month on the House of Representatives floor in Helena.

Rep. Mike Yakawich of Billings suggested the trip to Helena and the introduction as a way to honor Dad, who grew up in Roundup with Mike’s late father, Joe. “You know he’s not getting any younger,” Mike said.

You can reach Jaci Webb at 406-628-4412 or news@laureloutlook.com