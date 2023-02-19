John Farnes

John Farnes

Love your neighbor?

One of the benchmarks of civil society is the development of one of the most simple commands that Jesus offered to His followers. He lists the two greatest commandments and in the Gospel of Mark 12: 31 says “And the second, like it, is this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no commandment greater than these.” It might be simple to understand, but difficult for most of us to apply to our own community when there are elements of crime and abuse in our neighborhood, or in circumstances where people bring harm to others.