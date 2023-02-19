One of the benchmarks of civil society is the development of one of the most simple commands that Jesus offered to His followers. He lists the two greatest commandments and in the Gospel of Mark 12: 31 says “And the second, like it, is this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no commandment greater than these.” It might be simple to understand, but difficult for most of us to apply to our own community when there are elements of crime and abuse in our neighborhood, or in circumstances where people bring harm to others.
There are many applications of the English word “love” and yet not one of those definitions is the same. They have different words for different types of love in many parts of the world. There is romantic type love (yay! February!), there is friendship type love, the love for a certain food or location, then there is the sort of Love God has that is the most complete love we can discover. The Bible goes so far as to use Love to describe God’s nature itself, “God is love”. This month there is a focus on romantic love -one you would be well advised to observe if you have a significant other.
But how does love work in the difficult situations I mentioned above? There are times we don’t know how to love a teen that is lashing out, or a person going through a loss whose attitude is difficult to be around. Let’s face it, there are times it is hard to love and keep our own heart safe in the process. I think there are a couple verses that help us reflect on other ways to “love” then we might see defined in a TV commercial. Maybe one of these applies to your situation?
Hebrews 12:6 “For whom the Lord loves He chastens, and scourges every son whom He receives.” As a parent we learn that the best thing for our children is not always the things they “want”. Our role in being parents is to direct them towards better choices. Even from a young age we are instructing. One of my children at 2.5 years old was pelted in the chest by an older child with a rock. Unfazed she picked up two handfuls of rocks and started chasing him around the parking lot… I think she was looking to inflict much bodily harm on him. In the process she was putting many innocent children at risk with her “return fire” and lack of accuracy. We did rescue the boy and then worked on teaching her a “more perfect” way to respond. People can tell you “no” and be completely acting in love. Real love will not always be what you want, and in our community- loving the community does mean that people need correction, instruction, conversation, and good examples. Having a person face a penalty for doing something harmful to others is not unloving.
There is also the verse in Proverbs that says, “faithful are the wounds of a friend”. I find this one in the category of “true love”. True love tells the truth. We all have family, friends, co-workers, and even enemies…we should tell the truth to. I always try to pray, think my advice through, and tell people the truth, even if they don’t want it. I might have to say “you are not giving them a chance…” or maybe “ they don’t have your best interest at heart…” or “here is where this could end poorly…”. I would rather dampen their enthusiasm than see someone in a life and death situation where they have been greatly harmed by a poor choice of their own. Even if they don’t recognize my advice as being “for” them at the time.
I have always loved it when a parent or a schoolteacher stepped in and tried to help my kids make good choices (when they did it respectfully with my child’s best interest at heart). I think we have seen some of that diminish through the years, where people don’t even know their neighbors and certainly not their neighbor’s children. But as a community, that is the sort of relationships that build a safe and protected environment that helps us all grow. Love can be very good for us and difficult at the same time.
So, enjoy the candy and dinners, and celebration of love, that is a worthy cause as well! But maybe think about ways to love your neighbor the same way you would like them to love you. Love builds and as the scripture says, “love never fails”. This is how we grow as a community.