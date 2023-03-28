Hope
There are very few words that keep their original meaning intact. It seems that time and society sway the meanings of words. Hope is a word that all of us use, but to different degrees we have modified its meaning.
The dictionary definitions often reflect the interpretation our society currently holds when we use a word, even if it is not the original intent of the word. Then you have language barriers between how each culture understood the word when they heard it- the word they chose to represent it, etc… and it clouds it further. This happens with the word “hope.”
Our dictionary says hope as a noun means “a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen.” And as a verb it is understood to mean “to want something to happen or to be the case”. And we do use the word to mean those things. But what happens when the word given to us- say in scripture- has no reflection on those definitions. People misunderstand what “hope” means in its Biblical context.
This time of year, all of Christianity is focused on the darkness that was and the light of Hope that now is in Christ. The Hope is contained in the events we remember right now, the events that Jesus endured for us, the events that changed what ruled us, the events that lead to a victory over the enemies of Sin and Death. We celebrate the Hope that defines our faith. The Great Hope.
What happens today is that we think this “hope” is just something that we “wish to happen” or want to believe just in case it be true, we might miss what is true! The Biblical use of Hope surrounding the Death and Resurrection is of much greater certainty! In Hebrews 6:13-20 we see that our hope is an oath of God’s own speaking, and since He cannot lie, what He has said will be! In verse 19 it says “This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast…” Our Hope is not a wish, but a fact established by God. Not a whim that may or may not be helpful for us in the long run.
In 1 Peter 3:1-5 we find Hope getting defined in this way: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His abundant mercy has begotten us again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance incorruptible and that does not fade away, reserved in heaven for you, who are kept by the power of God through faith for salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.”
As you celebrate the Hope found in Christ over these next couple of weeks, keep in mind that the celebration in us is much more pronounced and freeing when we look ahead to the promise with HOPE. We can anchor our lives to the truth that God sent His Son to save us from darkness, and that Jesus demonstrated the power over the death and darkness that holds all when He rose from the dead on that third day. I encourage you to find that hope this season, be lifted by it, be healed by it, be transformed by it. The Hope we have in Christ is unshakable!