The legislature is back in full swing this week, returning after transmittal break with a final count of 42 legislative days remaining. The official calendar gives lawmakers until May 5th to conclude business but they will likely finish up by the end of April, especially if they resume their first-half average of 150+ bill hearings each week.
One of the bill hearings this week is HB 652, a bill revising the duration for unemployment insurance benefits. Currently, Montana allows for up to half a year, 28 full weeks, of unemployment insurance benefits which is one of the longest in the United States. This bill would reduce that duration to 20 weeks.
There are a couple considerations to keep in mind regarding unemployment benefit duration. On the one hand, we want unemployed people to find a good job match—not just any open job—that allows them to be highly productive, which is generally considered a benefit to the greater economy. On the other hand, extended benefit durations can negatively incentivize people to engage in fruitless prospects and unproductive job pursuits, knowing they have a lengthy time to remain on unemployment.
Intuitively, we expect that reducing the length of unemployment benefits will return people to the workforce sooner. That gut instinct appears accurate considering a review of the studies on this topic suggests, "Reducing the maximum duration of unemployment benefits increases the job finding rate of the unemployed."
Finding and retaining workforce is one of the biggest challenges facing our businesses. We hear about it often from our businesses and their concern is reflected in data put together by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on their Workforce Shortage Index ratio. Relative to other states, Montana is one of the most severely impacted by the workforce shortage, with only 48 available workers for every 100 job openings.
To illustrate the scale of the workforce shortage challenge, consider the U.S. Chamber's Workforce Shortage Index data identifies approximately 16,000 unemployed workers, with 40,000 job openings in our state. Which means, even if the provisions of HB 652 were to incentivize every unemployed person back into the workforce, our businesses still wouldn't have enough workers to fill job openings.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce supports policies that improve our business climate. We believe that reducing unemployment benefit duration will have a meaningful impact to our businesses while more remains to be done in order to ensure our businesses have the workforce needed to grow. We ask that Montana lawmakers pass HB 652 as a part of their overall efforts to address the workforce shortage.