The legislature is back in full swing this week, returning after transmittal break with a final count of 42 legislative days remaining. The official calendar gives lawmakers until May 5th to conclude business but they will likely finish up by the end of April, especially if they resume their first-half average of 150+ bill hearings each week.

One of the bill hearings this week is HB 652, a bill revising the duration for unemployment insurance benefits. Currently, Montana allows for up to half a year, 28 full weeks, of unemployment insurance benefits which is one of the longest in the United States. This bill would reduce that duration to 20 weeks.