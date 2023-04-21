Hello, I have lived in the city of Laurel for over 40 years and I love it. I also love our state which is why I am speaking out about what our legislature is up to these days. I understand that some of you do not believe in climate change and I know there's nothing I can say that will change your minds, however please acknowledge that your personal beliefs are not up for debate, but what is up for debate is does the average Montana citizen have the right to a clean and healthy environment or not.
If companies are allowed to build without proper permitting, are not required to adhere to current environmental policies or regulations and if attempts to change said policies are not challenged then it tends to make a person question if they are still living in the United States of America .
If the avenues used by the common citizen to oppose companies activities are taken away either by local or state government then our voices have been silenced by the very people we elect to represent us.
If HB # 971 passes it will pull the rug out from under Montana’s regulatory agencies who do their best to keep our air breathable, our water drinkable, and our environment free from excessive light and noise pollution. I have trouble seeing the downside to any of those pursuits.
It is past time for the human race to collectively admit that our health has to be our #1 priority because as some of you may know , it truly is priceless and no amount of money will allow a person to regain it once lost.
Send a message to the legislature tell them to vote no on 971 and don’t mess with MEPA Montana Environmental Protection Agency