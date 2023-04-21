Hello, I have lived in the city of Laurel for over 40 years and I love it. I also love our state which is why I am speaking out about what our legislature is up to these days. I understand that some of you do not believe in climate change and I know there's nothing I can say that will change your minds, however please acknowledge that your personal beliefs are not up for debate, but what is up for debate is does the average Montana citizen have the right to a clean and healthy environment or not.

If companies are allowed to build without proper permitting, are not required to adhere to current environmental policies or regulations and if attempts to change said policies are not challenged then it tends to make a person question if they are still living in the United States of America .