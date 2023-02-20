Russ Doty

Russ Doty

Avoid guilt like my mother experienced after exposing us to second-hand smoke from the habit that killed her. Heed a 2013 meta-analysis of 41 studies concluding that gas cooking increases the risk of asthma in children and that nitrous oxide [NOx] “ exposure is linked with currently having a wheeze.”

PBS science correspondent Miles O’Brien demonstrated an alternative. His induction stove, boiled water in 30 seconds. 